Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-625 result today 28/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PF 555435 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-625 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PF 555435
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PK 747477
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PJ 967059
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0816, 1036, 1045, 1958, 2028, 2226, 2644, 4511, 4948, 5005, 5475, 6425, 7636, 7819, 8020, 8291, 8407, 8944, 9764
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0414, 2569, 4830, 8536, 8572, 9182
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
1142, 1225, 1406, 1650 1895, 2018, 2344, 2388 2746, 2857, 3020, 3442 3766, 3831, 4563, 5022 5024, 6707, 7161, 7955 8665, 9006, 9098, 9117 9521
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0075, 0118, 0122, 0172, 0252, 0372, 0515, 0730, 0932, 1038, 1077, 1203, 1220, 1335, 1398, 1509, 1567, 1791, 1796, 1946, 1981 2011, 2517, 2617, 2956, 3097, 3395, 3444, 3479, 3612, 3737, 3793, 4507, 4546, 4588, 4616, 5228, 5317, 5411, 5629, 5867, 6007, 6104, 6256, 6401, 6478, 6566, 6630, 6643, 6761, 6936, 6978, 7018, 7298, 7334, 7352, 7397, 7479, 7503, 7665, 7755, 7899, 8062, 8271, 8388, 8474, 8612, 8879, 9000, 9059, 9206, 9365, 9485, 9731, 9918, 9945
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0007, 0079, 0224, 0526, 0622, 0736, 0790 0859, 0861, 0927, 0962, 0964, 1259, 1292 1294, 1306, 1348, 1364, 1464, 1743, 1807 1862, 1896, 1925, 1974, 2051, 2104, 2248 2490, 2548, 2766, 2864, 2867, 3165, 3498 3623, 4140, 4400, 4456, 4734, 4820, 4958 5003, 5066, 5094, 5153, 5332, 5339, 5508 5551, 5736, 5851, 5904, 5955, 5985, 6006 6371, 6580, 6816, 6952, 7275, 7323, 7440 7489, 7519, 7763, 7776, 7795, 7901, 8086 8575, 8659, 8767, 8892, 8976, 9147, 9443 9498, 9621, 9761, 9836, 9838, 9872, 9970
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Ninth prize: ₹100
0038, 0040, 0074, 0087, 0119, 0474, 0512, 0661, 0665, 0714, 0762, 0784, 0795, 0831, 0851, 0910, 1118, 1134, 1234, 1261, 1401, 1455, 1629, 1632, 1692, 1704, 1719, 1721, 1723, 1729, 1744, 1747, 1750, 1762, 1789, 1829, 1922, 1956, 1973, 2269, 2273, 2433, 2625, 2813, 2893, 2934, 3027, 3092, 3232, 3325, 3342, 3499, 3592, 3784, 3794, 3829, 3865, 3951, 3961, 3963, 4125, 4163, 4225, 4286, 4326, 4337, 4356, 4406, 4421, 4476, 4716, 4774, 4784, 4810, 4829, 5032, 5047, 5056, 5109, 5164, 5169, 5175, 5213, 5338, 5364, 5374, 5616, 5744, 5753, 5817, 5823, 5920, 5954, 5995, 6001, 6009, 6069, 6083, 6150, 6330, 6331, 6365, 6373, 6390, 6432, 6491, 6535, 6584, 6619, 6673, 6680, 6802, 6866, 6996, 7007, 7021, 7151, 7218, 7449, 7465, 7478, 7527, 7613, 7639, 7649, 7754, 7832, 8167, 8202, 8218, 8278, 8302, 8310, 8384, 8396, 8401, 8428, 8476, 8601, 8637, 8648, 8655, 8818, 8819, 8917, 9161, 9184, 9211, 9270, 9334, 9454, 9775, 9787, 9859, 9938, 9957
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.