The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SA 292349

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SM 809084

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SG 983114

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0079, 0216, 1032, 1296, 1777 3741, 4054, 4091, 4586, 4627 4633, 5096, 5268, 6111, 7334 8769, 9090, 9542, 9998

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1674, 1924, 3333, 8299 9423, 9438

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0743, 0823, 1060, 1119 1471, 1846, 1848, 2522 2579, 3005, 3569, 3726 3874, 4670, 5091, 6011, 6265, 6337, 7194, 7516 7981, 8290, 8641, 8883, 9891

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.