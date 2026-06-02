Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-522 result today 02/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SA 292349 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery draw, with the first prize set at ₹1 crore (before tax).
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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First and second prize winners need to surrender their tickets in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or submit claims through designated banks, providing valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-522 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SA 292349
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SM 809084
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SG 983114
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0079, 0216, 1032, 1296, 1777 3741, 4054, 4091, 4586, 4627 4633, 5096, 5268, 6111, 7334 8769, 9090, 9542, 9998
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1674, 1924, 3333, 8299 9423, 9438
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0743, 0823, 1060, 1119 1471, 1846, 1848, 2522 2579, 3005, 3569, 3726 3874, 4670, 5091, 6011, 6265, 6337, 7194, 7516 7981, 8290, 8641, 8883, 9891
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.