The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-56 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

prize: ₹1 cr – BV 681771

Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BW 208082

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BU 910419

Fourth prize: ₹5,000

0392, 0398, 1866, 2853, 445, 4533, 5910, 6296, 6607, 7551, 8179, 8460, 8489, 9096, 9592, 9728, 9758, 9916, 9962

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0879, 1255, 5418, 6025, 9366, 9434

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0160, 1177, 1514, 1568 1860, 1916, 1949, 2009 2045, 2227, 2625, 3555 3618, 4560, 4865, 4960, 7075, 7338, 7577, 7892 7955, 8517, 8960, 9340, 9738

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0042, 0147, 0445, 0512, 0567, 0794, 0847 1016, 1170, 1179, 1387, 1505, 1552, 1587 1740, 1948, 2603, 2839, 2889, 3026, 3259 3292, 3311, 3454, 3687, 3695, 3742, 3774 3840, 3843, 3946, 4016, 4270, 4276, 4622 4839, 4844, 5031, 5336, 5529, 5534, 5630 5839, 5924, 6033, 6066, 6161, 6261, 6385 6405, 6749, 6860, 7093, 7272, 7302, 7402 7499, 7715, 7818, 7845, 7941, 7950, 8246, 8411, 8536, 8587, 8629, 8630, 8700, 9004, 9060, 9153, 9463, 9594, 9713, 9836

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0540, 0578, 0624, 0662, 0711, 1011, 1190 1333, 1472, 1502, 1521, 1569, 1611, 1804 1843, 1900, 2063, 2068, 2106, 2478, 2513 2660, 2864, 2911, 2986, 3034, 3155, 3630 3772, 3842, 4109, 4207, 4216, 4293, 4346 4413, 4506, 4540, 4566, 4609, 4643, 4678 4699, 4861, 5018, 5054, 5307, 5323, 5385 5405, 5456, 5666, 5674, 5738, 5763, 5770 5853, 6012, 6094, 6178, 6256, 6382, 6613 6658, 6712, 6870, 6935, 7063, 7296, 7305 7529, 7536, 7665, 7732, 7869, 7934, 8318, 8389, 8595, 8626, 8692, 8725, 8777, 8959 8973, 8974, 9008, 9064, 9195, 9254, 9262, 9271, 9282, 9383

Ninth prize: ₹100

0092, 0114, 0138, 0146, 0185, 0252, 0261, 0276, 0313, 0365, 0440, 0592, 0606 0685, 0791, 0887, 0932, 0963, 1020, 1105, 1139, 1183, 1242, 1244, 1256, 1426, 1451, 1527 1622, 1727, 1750, 1820, 1938, 1967, 1989, 2050, 2239, 2253, 2261, 2393, 2505, 2508, 2583 2689, 2828, 2887, 2965, 3019, 3103, 3257, 3284, 3290, 3300, 3327, 3407, 3496, 3509, 3588 3590, 3713, 3883, 3891, 3989, 3996, 4011, 4063, 4091, 4163, 4198, 4313, 4334, 4337, 4355 4466, 4537, 4556, 4639, 4666, 4741, 4775, 4926, 5014, 5017, 5086, 5203, 5242, 5355, 5413 5498, 5618, 5647, 5699, 5711, 5722, 5765, 5802, 5804, 5870, 5934, 6003, 6054, 6119, 6131 6217, 6326, 6460, 6621, 6715, 6768, 6962, 7001, 7086, 7126, 7158, 7184, 7493, 7542, 7692 7833, 7857, 7886, 8023, 8095, 8129, 8131, 8135, 8217, 8274, 8284, 8290, 8336, 8372, 8420 8444, 8673, 8884, 8952, 9191, 9351, 9363, 9453, 9465, 9508, 9711

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Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-57 result 31/05/2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.