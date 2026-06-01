Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-56 result today 01/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BV 681771 | Check complete list
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The Bhagyathara BT-56 lottery draw results have been released by the Kerala State Lottery Department.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore before a 30% tax deduction, with subsequent prizes of ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh.
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Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date and provide valid identification and their winning ticket.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-56 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
prize: ₹1 cr – BV 681771
Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BW 208082
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BU 910419
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
0392, 0398, 1866, 2853, 445, 4533, 5910, 6296, 6607, 7551, 8179, 8460, 8489, 9096, 9592, 9728, 9758, 9916, 9962
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0879, 1255, 5418, 6025, 9366, 9434
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0160, 1177, 1514, 1568 1860, 1916, 1949, 2009 2045, 2227, 2625, 3555 3618, 4560, 4865, 4960, 7075, 7338, 7577, 7892 7955, 8517, 8960, 9340, 9738
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0042, 0147, 0445, 0512, 0567, 0794, 0847 1016, 1170, 1179, 1387, 1505, 1552, 1587 1740, 1948, 2603, 2839, 2889, 3026, 3259 3292, 3311, 3454, 3687, 3695, 3742, 3774 3840, 3843, 3946, 4016, 4270, 4276, 4622 4839, 4844, 5031, 5336, 5529, 5534, 5630 5839, 5924, 6033, 6066, 6161, 6261, 6385 6405, 6749, 6860, 7093, 7272, 7302, 7402 7499, 7715, 7818, 7845, 7941, 7950, 8246, 8411, 8536, 8587, 8629, 8630, 8700, 9004, 9060, 9153, 9463, 9594, 9713, 9836
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0540, 0578, 0624, 0662, 0711, 1011, 1190 1333, 1472, 1502, 1521, 1569, 1611, 1804 1843, 1900, 2063, 2068, 2106, 2478, 2513 2660, 2864, 2911, 2986, 3034, 3155, 3630 3772, 3842, 4109, 4207, 4216, 4293, 4346 4413, 4506, 4540, 4566, 4609, 4643, 4678 4699, 4861, 5018, 5054, 5307, 5323, 5385 5405, 5456, 5666, 5674, 5738, 5763, 5770 5853, 6012, 6094, 6178, 6256, 6382, 6613 6658, 6712, 6870, 6935, 7063, 7296, 7305 7529, 7536, 7665, 7732, 7869, 7934, 8318, 8389, 8595, 8626, 8692, 8725, 8777, 8959 8973, 8974, 9008, 9064, 9195, 9254, 9262, 9271, 9282, 9383
Ninth prize: ₹100
0092, 0114, 0138, 0146, 0185, 0252, 0261, 0276, 0313, 0365, 0440, 0592, 0606 0685, 0791, 0887, 0932, 0963, 1020, 1105, 1139, 1183, 1242, 1244, 1256, 1426, 1451, 1527 1622, 1727, 1750, 1820, 1938, 1967, 1989, 2050, 2239, 2253, 2261, 2393, 2505, 2508, 2583 2689, 2828, 2887, 2965, 3019, 3103, 3257, 3284, 3290, 3300, 3327, 3407, 3496, 3509, 3588 3590, 3713, 3883, 3891, 3989, 3996, 4011, 4063, 4091, 4163, 4198, 4313, 4334, 4337, 4355 4466, 4537, 4556, 4639, 4666, 4741, 4775, 4926, 5014, 5017, 5086, 5203, 5242, 5355, 5413 5498, 5618, 5647, 5699, 5711, 5722, 5765, 5802, 5804, 5870, 5934, 6003, 6054, 6119, 6131 6217, 6326, 6460, 6621, 6715, 6768, 6962, 7001, 7086, 7126, 7158, 7184, 7493, 7542, 7692 7833, 7857, 7886, 8023, 8095, 8129, 8131, 8135, 8217, 8274, 8284, 8290, 8336, 8372, 8420 8444, 8673, 8884, 8952, 9191, 9351, 9363, 9453, 9465, 9508, 9711
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.