The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-626 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – PY 535010

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PU 250880

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PV 509442

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

1397, 1482, 1540, 1668, 2167, 2348, 2545, 3619, 3913, 4146, 4797, 5119, 5301, 5630, 8657, 8701, 9006, 9193, 9796

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1951, 3566, 3613, 5398, 9009, 9278

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0753, 0841, 1794, 1798, 2059, 2215, 2343, 2918, 3844, 3910, 4029, 4332, 4719, 4804, 5563, 5966, 6130, 6655, 6796, 7026, 7175, 7508, 8091, 9517, 9827

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0039, 0177, 0184, 0196, 0350, 0516, 0581 0614, 0644, 0897, 0913, 1327, 1502, 1749 1797, 1831, 1877, 1984, 1994, 2039, 2092 2224, 2704, 2733, 2750, 2801, 2806, 3067 3270, 3595, 3826, 3980, 4136, 4173, 4222 4319, 4366, 4430, 4587, 4704, 4743, 4759 4835, 4899, 4906, 5505, 5714, 5855, 6213 6400, 6437, 6801, 6835, 6906, 6932, 6940 7260, 7313, 7390, 7534, 7550, 7750, 8081 8162, 8257, 8357, 8537, 8863, 8897, 8924 8951, 9039, 9154, 9625, 9640, 9647

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0045, 0185, 0279, 0356, 0611, 0706, 0712 0858, 0900, 0977, 1237, 1391, 1461, 1513 1802, 1847, 2356, 2388, 2579, 2713, 2857 3214, 3328, 3650, 3706, 3828, 3841, 3896 4153, 4262, 4425, 4492, 4569, 4609, 4618 4641, 4701, 4934, 5054, 5130, 5318, 5559 5661, 5835, 5885, 5927, 6036, 6302, 6369 6477, 6663, 6681, 6772, 6815, 6839, 6926 7111, 7163, 7297, 7475, 7937, 7960, 7971 7974, 7976, 8030, 8265, 8366, 8376, 8401 8500, 8553, 8605, 8716, 8850, 8941, 9499 9523, 9610, 9710, 9756, 9914, 9918, 9926

Ninth prize: ₹100

0011, 0059, 0180, 0193, 0228, 0270, 0328, 0332, 0414 0427, 0506, 0568, 0645, 0746, 0780, 0790, 0997, 1009 1022, 1118, 1310, 1318, 1362, 1418, 1552, 1781, 1815 1825, 1925, 1982, 2129, 2174, 2210, 2236, 2297, 2400 2430, 2511, 2564, 2731, 2783, 3012, 3049, 3057, 3069 3169, 3218, 3219, 3239, 3345, 3399, 3478, 3510, 3533 3592, 3615, 3642, 3646, 3691, 3766, 3831, 3840, 3990 4011, 4081, 4284, 4383, 4436, 4658, 4817, 4848, 4851 5027, 5088, 5145, 5162, 5197, 5230, 5245, 5266, 5271 5319, 5338, 5356, 5442, 5499, 5575, 5642, 5655, 5861 6164, 6181, 6254, 6327, 6391, 6463, 6587, 6594, 6618 6630, 6763, 6779, 6980, 7018, 7034, 7051, 7211, 7292 7327, 7344, 7348, 7547, 7572, 7573, 7602, 7634, 7704 7707, 7814, 7819, 7837, 7891, 7893, 8034, 8119, 8124 8167, 8177, 8304, 8370, 8372, 8403, 8445, 8493, 8519 8695, 8725, 8751, 8775, 8809, 8911, 8919, 8980, 9053 9139, 9190, 9212, 9300, 9320, 9404, 9459, 9469, 9546 9643, 9672, 9708

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.