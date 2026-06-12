Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay the tender proceedings for the demolition of two structurally unsafe high-rise apartment towers at Silver Sand Island in Vyttila, clearing the way for authorities to proceed with awarding the contract.

The interim order was issued by a single bench while considering a petition filed by Tamil Nadu-based M/s PK Unique Projects Pvt Ltd, which had challenged its exclusion from the demolition contract despite emerging as the lowest financial bidder, and awarding it to Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, a higher bidder, and contractor, which demolished three of the four apartments in Maradu in 2020.

The decision enables the high-powered committee headed by the Ernakulam District Collector to move forward with the demolition of Chanderkunj Towers B and C, two 26-storey residential towers constructed by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) for retired Army personnel and later declared structurally unsafe.

The dispute arose from a tender notice issued on February 20, 2026, by the PWD Executive Engineer on behalf of the District Collector-led committee that invited bids from specialised agencies capable of carrying out the controlled implosion and demolition of the two towers, each comprising a basement, ground floor and 26 upper floors.

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Financial bids were opened on May 11. PK Unique Projects emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting ₹9,22,13,412 for the project. Edifice Engineering, which later secured the contract, quoted ₹9,66,40,689, making its bid more than ₹44 lakh higher.

According to the petitioner, it had expected the contract to be awarded based on the lowest bid and had already begun preparatory work. However, after what it described as a prolonged period of silence from the authorities and unanswered communications, the company learned on May 28 that the committee had decided to award the contract to Edifice Engineering.

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The firm subsequently approached the High Court by alleging that the decision was arbitrary, non-transparent and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. It sought an interim stay on the award of the contract.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General Mohammed Shah argued that the tender was not based solely on price but followed a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) model.

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Under the evaluation framework, technical competence carried a weightage of 70%, while the financial bid accounted for only 30%. Given the complexity and risks involved in demolishing high-rise structures within a densely populated urban environment, technical expertise and safety credentials were accorded greater importance, the state submitted.

According to the state, Edifice Engineering secured the highest overall score under the composite evaluation system and was ranked first, while PK Unique Projects was placed third despite its lower financial quote.

The government further informed the court that Edifice Engineering possessed proven experience in high-rise demolitions in Ernakulam, including its role in the demolition of the controversial Maradu apartment complexes, a factor that weighed significantly during technical evaluation.

In its petition, PK Unique Projects argued that it possessed the necessary expertise and resources to undertake the project. The company pointed out that it had entered into a technical collaboration agreement with SAFEDEM Ltd of the United Kingdom, a firm known for its demolition expertise and Guinness World Record recognition.

The petitioner stated that it had spent nearly ₹15 lakh preparing its technical presentation, which was made before the evaluation committee at the Ernakulam Collectorate on April 22.

It also highlighted a detailed safety and demolition plan, including three-metre protective barricades, temporary two-storey container walls to safeguard the occupied Tower A located nearby, geo-textile wrapping to contain dust, and extensive monitoring measures during demolition.

The company further cited its experience executing major projects for clients such as Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Adani Vizhinjam Port, and pointed to its fleet of heavy machinery and specialised equipment.

Demolition work expected to begin soon

With the High Court refusing interim relief, the District Collector-led committee can now proceed with finalising the tripartite agreement involving AWHO, the Residents' Welfare Association and Edifice Engineering.

Under the proposed contract, the selected agency will be responsible for demolishing the structurally distressed portions of Towers B and C, removing and processing an estimated 40,500 square metres of debris, monitoring vibration levels during demolition and restoring the site to a safe condition.

The project is expected to be completed within six months. While the writ petition remains pending before the High Court for final adjudication, Friday's order removes the immediate legal hurdle to the demolition process.