Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-58 result today 24/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DT 308547 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-58 lottery draw, with a first prize of ₹1 crore (before a 30% tax deduction).
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette, and prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Successful claimants, particularly for higher prize tiers, must surrender their tickets and provide valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card, with options for in-person submission or via insured registered post.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-58 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - DT 308547
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DT 129136
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DY 333858
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0666, 1028, 1558, 1594, 1615, 2837, 3444, 4020, 4639, 5773, 5794, 6184, 6809, 7319, 7326, 8861, 9026, 9516, 9977
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
2128, 2630, 3862, 4741, 6979, 8241
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0534, 0635, 0813, 0885, 0962, 1383, 1565, 2482, 2602, 2824, 3120, 3684, 4010, 4942, 5979, 6860, 7230, 7837, 7894, 7988, 8024, 8102, 8127, 8848, 8903
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0815, 0818, 0824, 0855, 0893, 0925, 1002, 1103, 1236, 1353, 1420, 1583, 1635, 2007, 2060, 2082, 2370, 2397, 2465, 2531, 2566, 2568, 2617, 2684, 2723, 2736, 2969, 2998, 3116, 3493, 3516, 3523, 3717, 3854, 3866, 3906, 4034, 4095, 4669, 4707, 4831, 4974, 4995, 5102, 5191, 5601, 5616, 5821, 5892, 5969, 6159, 6341, 6519, 6559, 6919, 7098, 7143, 7443, 7526, 7743, 8113, 8325, 8581, 8650, 8813, 9117, 9293, 9351, 9391, 9442, 9586, 9594, 9608, 9813, 9842, 9974
Eighth prize: ₹200 (96)
0083, 0216, 0286, 0340, 0926, 1023, 1033, 1116, 1156, 1280, 1304, 1345, 1769, 1792, 1807, 1877, 1920, 1957, 1999, 2127, 2554, 2599, 2651, 2870, 2984, 2990, 3057, 3067, 3069, 3159, 3162, 3184, 3210, 3233, 3460, 3760, 3836, 4087, 4129, 4356, 4479, 4545, 4565, 4817, 4859, 4864, 4895, 4921, 4960, 5095, 5719, 5782, 5814, 5824, 5934, 6182, 6299, 6308, 6322, 6356, 6396, 6530, 6582, 6806, 6920, 7014, 7032, 7520, 7556, 7784, 7842, 7992, 8025, 8059, 8069, 8093, 8223, 8605, 8630, 8770, 8791, 8792, 8891, 9171, 9237, 9316, 9324, 9445, 9613, 9624, 9634, 9638, 9670, 9883, 9896, 9905
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (138)
0018, 0039, 0096, 0179, 0191, 0271, 0277, 0308, 0347, 0454, 0508, 0622, 0851, 0880, 0912, 0933, 0935, 1084, 1145, 1189, 1195, 1215, 1216, 1276, 1289, 1401, 1421, 1439, 1462, 1510, 1543, 1547, 1649, 1662, 1671, 1785, 1795, 1849, 1970, 1990, 2047, 2074, 2098, 2106, 2133, 2136, 2210, 2325, 2381, 2396, 2399, 2607, 2769, 2967, 3009, 3084, 3213, 3469, 3546, 3672, 3754, 3857, 4082, 4132, 4221, 4370, 4437, 4447, 4491, 4561, 4671, 4673, 4710, 4890, 4892, 4920, 5035, 5061, 5064, 5122, 5208, 5415, 5428, 5444, 5489, 5822, 5919, 5922, 6152, 6181, 6381, 6393, 6528, 6619, 6688, 6709, 6726, 6864, 6918, 6969, 7029, 7269, 7306, 7334, 7351, 7602, 7713, 7719, 7789, 7796, 7835, 7839, 7916, 8128, 8176, 8203, 8204, 8220, 8312, 8332, 8346, 8379, 8434, 8622, 8633, 8737, 8759, 8799, 8823, 8880, 8919, 8925, 9180, 9334, 9833, 9856, 9933, 9972
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.