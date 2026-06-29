Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-60 result today 29/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BR 685446 | Check complete list
-
'The Bhagyathara BT-60 lottery draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department.',
-
'Prize winners must claim their winnings within 30 days of the draw date and verify their tickets against the official Kerala Government Gazette.',
-
'Claimants for first and second prizes need to submit their tickets in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or via specific banks, along with valid identification.'
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-60 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - BR 685446
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BR 384819
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BU 305292
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0872, 1678, 1918, 2193, 2746, 3142, 3781, 4097, 5324, 5591, 5714, 5841, 6314, 6828, 7018, 7677, 7944, 8343, 8942
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
2392, 5502, 6474, 6911, 8858, 9372
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
1170, 1196, 1895, 1975, 2406, 2573, 2614, 2725, 3614, 3986, 5321, 5373, 5467, 5481, 5524, 5847, 5886, 6507, 6772, 8024, 8396, 8505, 9017, 9262, 9591
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0082, 0088, 0124, 0370, 0659, 0676, 0809, 0830, 0880, 0894, 0981, 1167, 1269, 1430, 1480, 1512, 1577, 1600, 1750, 1822, 1923, 2154, 2242, 2417, 2966, 3016, 3019, 3118, 3353, 3892, 4019, 4072, 4172, 4191, 4367, 4443, 4527, 4646, 4842, 4948, 5265, 5461, 5512, 5584, 5618, 5691, 5692, 5766, 5935, 6476, 6618, 6678, 6931, 7256, 7300, 7342, 7580, 7662, 7852, 7979, 8036, 8072, 8100, 8177, 8391, 8414, 8453, 8492, 8495, 8904, 8960, 9631, 9716, 9807, 9902, 9981
Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)
0075, 0460, 0631, 1041, 1172, 1190, 1260, 1276, 1367, 1597, 1641, 1660, 1671, 1696, 1777, 1855, 2284, 2287, 2291, 2541, 2559, 2560, 2754, 2854, 2962, 3004, 3044, 3061, 3066, 3087, 3231, 3433, 3544, 3562, 3697, 3710, 3908, 3956, 3970, 3971, 4152, 4275, 4352, 4513, 4535, 4538, 4562, 4622, 4652, 4806, 4843, 4925, 5200, 5222, 5612, 5773, 5831, 6003, 6094, 6270, 6295, 6301, 6713, 6898, 6994, 7053, 7261, 7312, 7469, 7529, 7615, 7670, 7707, 7728, 7761, 7939, 7993, 8067, 8226, 8349, 8436, 8490, 8582, 8775, 8831, 8842, 8951, 9071, 9557, 9584, 9615, 9642, 9745, 9957
What you should read next
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0110, 0150, 0156, 0192, 0318, 0330, 0409, 0422, 0447, 0493, 0533, 0556, 0672, 0694, 0708, 0752, 0761, 0771, 0795, 0812, 0905, 0965, 1245, 1252, 1270, 1419, 1428, 1470, 1531, 1620, 1724, 1756, 1810, 1892, 1904, 1977, 2060, 2124, 2180, 2221, 2257, 2290, 2298, 2318, 2381, 2492, 2513, 2523, 2543, 2551, 2655, 2665, 2731, 2734, 2948, 2970, 2974, 3074, 3086, 3182, 3395, 3488, 3517, 3611, 3619, 3651, 3692, 3733, 3997, 4045, 4192, 4197, 4270, 4299, 4333, 4420, 4756, 4810, 4922, 5061, 5066, 5070, 5217, 5223, 5236, 5293, 5400, 5416, 5422, 5433, 5579, 5671, 5852, 6018, 6184, 6262, 6294, 6411, 6564, 6577, 6620, 6787, 7017, 7034, 7042, 7043, 7076, 7126, 7410, 7417, 7478, 7479, 7585, 7661, 7726, 7859, 7863, 7884, 7934, 8091, 8284, 8572, 8760, 8797, 8830, 8833, 8881, 8926, 8959, 8980, 9078, 9098, 9384, 9396, 9423, 9459, 9468, 9548, 9709, 9851, 9873, 9987, 9994, 9997
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-61 result 28.06.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.