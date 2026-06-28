Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-61 result today 28/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for ME 893044 | Check complete list
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'The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-61 draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore before tax.',
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'Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette.',
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'Prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw, and larger prize winners have specific procedures for surrendering tickets, requiring identification.'
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-61 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - ME 893044
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – MK 646661
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MD 124517
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0281, 0683, 0762, 0838, 0848, 0978, 1075, 2074, 2483, 2525, 4316, 6629, 7377, 7836, 8451, 8656, 9563, 9581, 9781
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0090, 5081, 7522, 8398, 8516, 9020
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0113, 0657, 1069, 1329, 1676, 1969, 3142, 3569, 3605, 3829, 3919, 4071, 4105, 5582, 5609, 5901, 6653, 6758, 6778, 8217, 8547, 8934, 9277, 9536, 9854
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0230, 0269, 0574, 0789, 0860, 0879, 1015, 1118, 1322, 1446, 1609, 1634, 1719, 1849, 2075, 2439, 2499, 2554, 2598, 2684, 2803, 3079, 3091, 3093, 3134, 3292, 3490, 3497, 3556, 3597, 3866, 3924, 3994, 4254, 4262, 4427, 4622, 4818, 4966, 4969, 5022, 5050, 5097, 5252, 5375, 5804, 5972, 5976, 6115, 6195, 6333, 6572, 6614, 6668, 6992, 7060, 7379, 7418, 7421, 7435, 7487, 7866, 7919, 7951, 8087, 8359, 8525, 8543, 8549, 8679, 8856, 9092, 9166, 9518, 9588, 9678
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0002, 0094, 0275, 0318, 0456, 0493, 0523, 0571, 0593, 0753, 0820, 0830, 0846, 0894, 0956, 1072, 1106, 1205, 1461, 1599, 1892, 1956, 2069, 2087, 2132, 2312, 2386, 2580, 2741, 2767, 2811, 3198, 3296, 3303, 3329, 3342, 3692, 3708, 3799, 3875, 3979, 4022, 4191, 4243, 4466, 4525, 4530, 4543, 4590, 4663, 4677, 4678, 4976, 4983, 4990, 5052, 5506, 5521, 5545, 5583, 5658, 5665, 5895, 5909, 5911, 6045, 6393, 6461, 6666, 6737, 6796, 7078, 7229, 7238, 7292, 7303, 7412, 7625, 7631, 7856, 7947, 7950, 8176, 8246, 8447, 8486, 8700, 8793, 9028, 9218, 9420, 9479
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)
0019, 0059, 0158, 0192, 0232, 0300, 0486, 0591, 0614, 0634, 0731, 0856, 0886, 1093, 1150, 1186, 1275, 1315, 1317, 1342, 1358, 1376, 1377, 1447, 1558, 1561, 1770, 1794, 1855, 1910, 1925, 2109, 2164, 2377, 2519, 2565, 2751, 2790, 3152, 3164, 3193, 3202, 3233, 3358, 3392, 3444, 3487, 3591, 3629, 3661, 3760, 3767, 3871, 3882, 4008, 4055, 4203, 4218, 4295, 4308, 4365, 4404, 4411, 4551, 4641, 4673, 4701, 4719, 4760, 4843, 4863, 4911, 4975, 4991, 5008, 5037, 5128, 5286, 5421, 5510, 5536, 5640, 5679, 5706, 5721, 5796, 5814, 5867, 5894, 6088, 6258, 6274, 6311, 6402, 6520, 6580, 6626, 6661, 6880, 6908, 6927, 6977, 7087, 7114, 7120, 7156, 7192, 7199, 7323, 7869, 7904, 7938, 7952, 8042, 8088, 8189, 8205, 8282, 8484, 8534, 8615, 8618, 8648, 8659, 8664, 8678, 8761, 8880, 8970, 8999, 9019, 9064, 9213, 9270, 9398, 9404, 9450, 9464, 9528, 9532, 9604, 9613, 9619, 9638, 9692, 9822, 9863, 9897, 9967, 9989
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.