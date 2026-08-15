When rockets and planets remained fascinating pictures in textbooks for most children, 14-year-old Shreyas Girish from Vaikom in Kottayam has become the youngest Indian to discover an asteroid and is now launching his own aerospace organisation.

A student of GEMS Modern Academy, Kochi, Shreyas developed an interest in rockets and space exploration at a very young age. While his peers watched cartoons and played games, he learned about rocket launches, planets and the mysteries beyond Earth.

That curiosity eventually led him into space research.

A young citizen scientist at NASA’s programme

Shreyas joined NASA’s citizen science ecosystem through the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a programme that lets students and astronomy enthusiasts worldwide participate in asteroid searches using real telescope data. Unlike many space programmes with age restrictions, the NASA-linked citizen science initiative had no minimum age requirement. After discovering the programme online, Shreyas completed the required training and began analysing astronomical images.

Before searching for asteroids, he trained to identify possible celestial objects and distinguish them from noise, image defects, or other artificial patterns using specialised detection software. The search was entirely online using telescope data collected from observatories around the world.

The moment he found an asteroid

In 2024, Shreyas made his first asteroid discovery, a moment he describes as one of the proudest milestones of his journey.

That was just the beginning. After a provisional asteroid is identified, the findings are submitted for verification. Experts review the data, including organisations such as the Minor Planet Centre and the International Astronomical Union. Confirmation can take months or years. His discovery in 2024 received confirmation in 2025. Provisional asteroids are the main category of asteroid discoveries, and the confirmation process can generally take around 1–5 years. In Shreyas' case, the discovery was confirmed within one year.

So far, Shreyas has discovered 6 preliminary asteroids (which take around one month for approval) and 2 provisional asteroids in the Main Belt (Asteroid Belt).

A star named by an eight-year-old

Shreyas’ connection with space began even before his asteroid discoveries. At the age of eight, he participated in a NASA citizen science contest that allowed selected participants to name a star discovered by NASA in 2020. The star was named GSC Shiny, a name inspired by the idea of brightness and also connected to his family — Girish, Shreyas, Shreya and Chinju. For Shreyas, it was another reminder that even a child could contribute to the world of astronomy.

He founded the Universal Observatory Aerospace (UOA), a non-profit aerospace organisation that encourages space research, aerospace engineering and scientific innovation. He is currently the World’s Youngest Founder of an Aerospace Organisation

His achievements have earned him several recognitions, including entries in the India Book of Records, awards in space science categories and international recognition among young innovators. Shreyas is a World Record Holder and an International Star Kids Award Winner. But for Shreyas, the discoveries are not just about records.

“Space is not only for scientists working in large laboratories. Anyone with curiosity, dedication and knowledge can contribute,” is the message he shares with young minds interested in astronomy.

A new mission: building Universal Observatory Aerospace

After making history as a young asteroid discoverer, Shreyas has now entered a new phase of his space journey. He founded the Universal Observatory Aerospace (UOA), a non-profit aerospace organisation that encourages space research, aerospace engineering and scientific innovation. He is currently the World’s Youngest Founder of an Aerospace Organisation.

The organisation is not a student club. It brings together professionals, researchers, engineers, astronomers and space enthusiasts from different parts of the world. UOA currently has around 40 members, including a 10-member core team involved in mission planning and design, and a specialised asteroid-search team of about 30 members. Members come from countries including India, the United Kingdom, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United States, Australia, Sri Lanka, Iceland, Lithuania, and New Zealand.

UOA’s upcoming projects include: Mission Bharat, a near-space payload mission aimed at conducting research activities; Project Griffin, a CubeSat satellite mission; Project Raptor, a high-altitude rocket programme; and International asteroid-search campaigns and aerospace research projects

Poster of the Universal Observatory Aerospace from the social media page of IASC. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The organisation currently operates as an online platform, with plans to establish a physical presence in India and expand its missions. Shreyas says the goal is not just exploration but also inspiring India’s next generation of space enthusiasts.

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A dream beyond Earth

Balancing school and space research is not easy. As a Class 9 student, Shreyas dedicates his weekends and vacations to his aerospace projects while continuing his studies. He credits his family, father Girish, mother Chinju and his younger sister Shreya, along with his teachers and friends, for supporting his journey.

He also acknowledges the guidance of NASA-linked IASC officials, including asteroid search coordinator Cassidy Davis, one of his mentors.​From a small town in Kerala to the vastness of space, Shreyas’ journey proves that the biggest discoveries sometimes begin by simply looking up at the stars.