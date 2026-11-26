Kannur: The Taliparamba Sessions Court on Wednesday (November 25) sentenced three RSS workers to life imprisonment for hacking to death CPM activist C V Dhanaraj, while acquitting 16 others for want of evidence. The court also criticised the police investigation and the influence of a CPM branch secretary on it.

Responding to the verdict, former Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan criticised the judiciary, questioned the court’s assessment of a prosecution witness and invoked the Cheemeni killings while warning those acquitted.

Speaking at a DYFI-organised Kuthuparamba martyrs’ commemoration in Payyannur on Wednesday night, the CPM Kannur district secretariat member said the party would settle scores. His remarks referred to the 16 acquitted accused, all RSS workers, and those criticising the party on social media.

“If we have to settle scores, we will settle scores. This movement has no hesitation in that,” he said. He then referred to the 1987 Cheemeni killings in Kasaragod, in which five CPM workers were killed after a mob set fire to the party office during the Assembly election.

“The courts, the government machinery and those who ridicule us must remember that in the Cheemeni incident, not a single person was convicted by any court. But they must also understand that those people are no longer alive,” he said.

On March 23, 1987, Congress worker Plantholi Krishnan was stabbed to death at Kayyur during a clash with CPM workers.

News of his killing triggered a violent reprisal at nearby Cheemeni, where a mob of Congress workers set the CPM local committee office on fire after trapping party workers inside. Five CPM workers who tried to escape were hacked and stabbed to death.

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The case against 53 Congress workers ended in acquittal, with criminal lawyer C K Sreedharan, then with the Congress, appearing for the defence. Three men suspected by the CPM of involvement in the attack, M M Jose, K P Surendran and Abraham, were subsequently murdered, allegedly by CPM workers.

Sreedharan later joined the CPM in 2022 and was appointed special public prosecutor by the LDF government in the Dhanaraj murder case. The Cheemeni acquittal also featured in his autobiography, which was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Criticism of the judge

The former MLA also took exception to the use of verses attributed to Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish at the beginning of the judgment. The verses reflected on the human cost of violence and the families left waiting for loved ones.

He accused the judiciary of acting in the interests of the establishment. "We can see that the judiciary, as part of the government establishment, is also implementing a policy of crushing progressive and Left politics in the interests of the establishment," he alleged.

Despite the criticism of the judiciary, Madhusoodanan thanked the court for rejecting the defence suggestion that he was involved in Dhanaraj's murder.

The court relied on the testimony of Dhanaraj’s mother and wife and the bloodstained clothes of the first three accused to convict them.

Court’s assessment of the witness

Madhusoodanan questioned the court’s assessment of the prosecution’s first witness, P P Prajeesh, a CPM branch secretary and neighbour of Dhanaraj.

“He was an eyewitness to the incident. He was the first witness. But the court was not convinced by what he said,” Madhusoodanan said. He alleged that the court had refused to accept Prajeesh’s testimony because he was a CPM worker.

The judgment, however, examined inconsistencies in Prajeesh’s account over 17 paragraphs rather than relying on his political affiliation alone.

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Prajeesh claimed he had seen 11 people in and around Dhanaraj’s house. Dhanaraj’s mother and wife, who were present during the attack, identified only three assailants. His account also referred to people arriving on motorcycles, which the victim’s mother and wife did not corroborate.

Dhanaraj suffered 37 hacking injuries during the attack in front of his wife and mother in his house compound at Karanthat in Ramanthali panchayat around 9.15 pm on July 11, 2016.

Prajeesh told the court that he had taken Dhanaraj to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. After Dhanaraj died, he left the hospital, returned to Payyannur and gave his statement to the police around 2 am. He told the court that he had not called any party leader to report the attack during this interval, despite having a mobile phone. The court questioned this account.

The court accepted parts of Prajeesh’s testimony, including that he reached the scene after the attack, helped take Dhanaraj to hospital and lodged the complaint.

Criticising the investigation, the judge observed: “Unfortunately, the police were driven by PW1’s (Prajeesh’s) statement and ignored vital points.” He further observed that “the inability of the police and the obstinacy of PW1 to rope in some persons culminated in the acquittal of some in a preplanned political murder.”

While describing the killing as a “preplanned political murder,” the court found that the prosecution had not established the involvement of 16 of the 19 accused who stood trial. The conspiracy charges were also not proven.

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Warning to social media critics

Madhusoodanan also warned those criticising the CPM on social media. “They seem to believe that whatever they write, there is nobody in Payyannur to question them or respond. It is only because we do not wish to come to your houses that we have stayed away. When you people step out onto the streets, we will draw certain boundaries, stop you and ask questions,” he said.

Reference to Nandakumar’s imprisonment

Madhusoodanan also referred to DYFI leader T C V Nandakumar, who has completed a year in prison after being sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for hurling bombs at police personnel during a protest against the arrest of CPM leader P Jayarajan in 2012.

“Comrade Nandakumar, who loved the movement despite all the difficulties and hardships faced by his family, has now completed one year in prison. One year. Just think about it. What was he convicted for? Which movement failed to pay attention to his case? What kind of government intervention was missing that led to his conviction?” he asked.

Nandakumar and Nishad, who were elected Payyannur municipal councillors, were convicted in connection with the bomb attack on a police vehicle.

Nandakumar is also the first accused in the murder of RSS activist and autorickshaw driver C K Ramachandran, who was hacked to death at Annoor within hours of Dhanaraj’s murder on July 11, 2016. Ramachandran was killed in front of his wife.

Defence of the Payyannur leadership

Madhusoodanan also defended the Payyannur CPM leadership, which has been under pressure since whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan raised allegations of misappropriation of funds collected for Dhanaraj’s family, the construction of the area party office in Payyannur, and Madhusoodanan’s 2021 Assembly election campaign.

“Nobody should think that the political presence of the CPM in Payyannur has come to an end because of one electoral defeat. The people may have misunderstood the leadership and the party in Payyannur,” he said.

Madhusoodanan, who won the Payyannur seat in 2021 with the highest vote share in Kerala (62.49%), lost to Kunhikrishnan in 2026.