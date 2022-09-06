Malayalam
How many can catch the ball in the stands? Gavaskar asks Arshdeep's critics

PTI
Published: September 06, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was vocal on faceless trolls being given too much importance in Arshdeep Singh's case.

Arshdeep missed an easy catch of Asif Ali during the dying moments of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday and was mercilessly trolled with false information added to his Wikipedia page.

"No former cricketer has criticised Arshdeep. Who are these people who are critical of Arshdeep? Why do we need to give credence to them? How many of them can catch the ball that flies into the stands? Rarely anyone. So how does their comments matter," Gavaskar was sharp in his response.

