Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad enters Guinness World Records

PTI
Published: November 27, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Narendra Modi Stadium
The Narendra Modi Stadium has a capacity of 110,000 which is nearly 10,000 more than Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo: Twitter@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the maximum spectator attendance at a T20 match during the 2022 IPL final, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Sunday.

Earlier known as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Stadium, Motera, the stadium has a capacity of 110,000 which is nearly 10,000 more than Melbourne Cricket Ground with an official capacity of 100,024.

"Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible," Shah tweeted.

