Sundar called up as cover for Axar; Theekshana ruled out of final

Colombo: Washington Sundar has been called up as cover for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.



Axar sustained multiple injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

The extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown and hence bowling all-rounder Sundar, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

"Axar is currently suffering from multiple injuries. He has hurt his little finger, got hit on forearm by a throw from deep and most importantly has developed a hamstring niggle. So Washington has been called," a Board of Control for Cricket in India source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

More than the swelling on his forehand, it is Axar's hamstring issue which will keep the Indian team management worried with just three weeks to go for the World Cup.

Sundar, who bowls off-spin, last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of final against India due to hamstring injury.

Theekshana had strained his right hamstring during the Super Four game against Pakistan and hobbled off the field after completing his quota of overs. Sri Lankan selectors have brought in Sahan Arachchige into the squad as Theekshana’s replacement.

Theekshana will "definitely be ready" for the World Cup, according to Professor Arjuna de Silva, chair of Sri Lanka Cricket's medical committee.

"The MRI scan is showing a tear - not a big tear," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. "Clinically, Theekshana is okay. He's moving around and not feeling too much pain.

"If we didn't have a World Cup coming up, we would have somehow tried to get him ready for tomorrow's match. But we don't want to take that risk."