The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has barred unauthorised visitors from accessing hotel rooms of players, support staff and team officials during the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing concerns over potential “honey traps”, legal liability and security risks.

The directive comes after the Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit flagged multiple instances of misconduct and protocol violations during the ongoing IPL season.

In an advisory issued to all 10 IPL franchises, the BCCI said guests will be allowed access to players’ and officials’ hotel rooms only with prior written authorisation from the respective team managers.

“The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during the ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with the IPL,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a communication sent to franchise CEOs.

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Saikia noted that the BCCI had identified “certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violation” involving players, support staff and team officials during the current season. “These incidents, if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the franchise concerned and the BCCI as the governing body. They may further expose individuals and franchises to legal liability and security risks of a serious nature,” the communication said.

The Board also observed that some players and support staff had allowed unauthorised persons to enter their hotel rooms without the knowledge or approval of team managers.

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“In a number of instances, Team Manager was entirely unaware of the presence of such visitors. The practice is strictly prohibited with immediate effect,” the notification ordered.

All players and support staff have now been given a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that needs to be followed for the duration of the tournament. “No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing. The BCCI draws attention to all franchises to the well documented risks of targeted compromise and honey trapping that pervade high profile sporting environments.

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“The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable Indian laws on sexual misconduct cannot be discounted. IPL franchises must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times,” the Board stated.

It also banned players and support staff from leaving team hotels at 'irregular hours' without informing their designated Security Liaison Officer (SLO) and Team Integrity Officer (TIO).

Owners barred from player interaction during games

The document also highlighted breaches by unspecified team owners, alleging that they have not maintained the sanctity of Players' And Match Officials Access (PMOA).

“Specific instances have been observed of IPL franchise owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players during live match situations. Such conduct however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings,” the Board asserted.

The BCCI has therefore banned owners from interacting with the players while a match is on.