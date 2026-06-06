The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan and the twin tour of Ireland and England, with Shreyas Iyer being named captain of the side.

Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav at the helm, while the latter has also been left out of the squad. Suryakumar, who led the team to the T20 World Cup glory, had some poor performances with the bat.

The selection of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the biggest talking points. With his maiden call-up to the national team, Sooryavanshi is set to become the youngest player to represent India in international cricket, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

The selectors have also included Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the squad. Samson, who played a key role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign, has been named as one of the wicketkeepers alongside Ishan Kishan.

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Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been selected for the Asian Games squad, has been rested for the T20I assignments against Ireland and New Zealand as part of workload management.

Tilak Varma has been appointed vice-captain of the side.

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India will travel to Ireland for two T20Is (June 26 and 28), followed by a five-match T20I series against England between July 1 and 11. Cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan will take place from September 17 to October 3

Shreyas has returned to the national T20 side for the first time after a match against Australia at Bengaluru on December 3, 2023.

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India squad for Ireland and England T20 series: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Vaibhav Sooryavnshi.

India squad for multi day matches in Sri Lanka: Dhruv Jurel (c&wk), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh, Saransh, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Aman Mokade, Sheikh Rashid and Ansari.