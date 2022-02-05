Well done Mr Pereyra: IM Vijayan

Well done Mr Pereyra! I really wanted Jorge Pereyra Diaz to score a goal for Kerala Blasters in their ISL match against NorthEast United FC. He did and it was a reward for the hard yards he put in for the team. The name Pereyra brings back memories of many killer characters as it used to be a common name of antagonists in yesteryear commercial Malayalam flicks. This Argentine Pereyra has changed that narrative completely. He is a true hero!



Now let's talk about Alvaro Vazquez's goal in the 82nd minute. That was a real stunner. He scored from behind the halfway line and I had not seen anything like that 59-metre stunner in the ISL. Infact, Vasques was not just trying his luck. He took advantage of the keeper being out of position and banged in a long-ranger, which had everything; supreme technique, power, accuracy and quick decision-making.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)