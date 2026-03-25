Mohamed Salah, one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players and the heartbeat of the club's modern golden era, has announced he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The Egyptian forward- whose relentless goalscoring, remarkable consistency and countless iconic moments powered Liverpool to two Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph and multiple other honours- confirmed his decision in an emotional video shared on social media on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell," Salah said. "I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."

"I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life," the 33-year-old added. "Liverpool is not just a football club, it's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our life."

Signed from AS Roma in 2017, Salah established himself as one of the best players in the club's history, helping Liverpool to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as a Community Shield.

Third-highest goal scorer

He has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, making him the club's all-time third-highest goalscorer, while he has won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them," the club said in a statement.

Salah came into this season on the back of a 2024/25 campaign that was widely regarded as one of the finest individual seasons in league history. He scored 29 Premier League goals and made 18 assists in 38 matches, equalling the league record for most goal involvements in a single season while setting the record for a 38-game campaign.

He was named Premier League Player of the Season and won the Golden Boot and Playmaker Award, becoming the first player to win all three in a single campaign.

But this season has been markedly different. He has struggled for form from the outset and endured lengthy stretches of games without scoring.

Benched for key matches

His slump saw him benched for several key matches, including Champions League fixtures, as his confidence and influence waned. The on‑field struggles were later compounded by a public flare‑up with Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

In early December, after being left out for the third straight match, Salah accused the club of "throwing me under the bus" and suggested that his relationship with Slot had broken down. He was linked to a potential big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Slot later attempted to downplay the rift, but the episode underscored just how strained things had become during a season in which Salah, long a defining presence at Anfield, found himself out of favour.

A recent improvement in form saw him score a jaw-dropping goal in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Galatasaray last week in their Champions League last-16 tie, Salah's 50th in Europe's elite club competition.

Salah, the "Egyptian King", is beloved by fans, whose affection is reflected vividly in the many murals, mostly depictions of Salah's signature goal celebrations, that have coloured the streets around Anfield.

"Leaving is never easy," Salah said. "You gave me the best time of my life, I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone."