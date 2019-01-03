Cop Ranjith joins the cast of 'Viral 2019'

Civil police officer (CPO) Ranjith Kumar, who ran in front of an ambulance to make way for it through traffic of congested Kottayam city road, has made it to the cast of Mollywood flick 'Viral 2019'.

The video, which won him praise from various walks of life, has now opened the doors of Mollywood for Ranjith. Naushad Alathur, who had produced movies like Aadupuliyatam, Thoppil Joppan, Kuttanadan Maarpapa, has offered the CPO a role in his upcoming movie titled 'Viral 2019'.

Ever since the announcement, 'Viral 2019' has been on the spotlight for its unique casting. The first one to enter the cast was Hanan Hamid, a student who became an internet sensation when pictures of her selling fish in school uniform hit online. Another girl who landed a role was Soubhagya who broke her leg in an accident a day before she was to participate in the Kerala School Kalolsavam.

Another signing for the movie is Pranav, known for his singing talents and his ability to draw using legs. Television talent show-fame Hasna will also be seen in the movie. Unni R, a singer who won the heart of actor Kamal Hassan with his exceptional talent in singing, is another name in the cast.

Malyalam television personality Sethulakshmi, who struggled financially to meet her son's medical expenses, will also be seen in the movie. According to the team of Viral 2019, she was also given financial aid.

Songs of the movie will be penned by Mariamma teacher, the mother who delivered a heart-wrenching eulogy for her son. The bond between the mother and son moved netizens and the video went viral in 2018. Chandralekha, who became a social media singing sensation with song 'Rajahamsame', will croon for the movie along with singer Abhijith.

'Viral 2019' will have eight director. But the unique feature is that all these directors were shortlisted on the basis of voting. It's the people who choose the directors and the scriptwriters of the movie.

The movie's first poster was unveiled at the Cochin International Airport and the auditions for the selections of rest of the actors will take place in three sessions.

Auditions

The first audition will be on February 1, 2019 at the Angamaly De Paul Institute of Science and Technology (DiST) open for male between the age of 16 and 50.

The second audition will be held in Indiranagar (Bengaluru) at the East Cultural Association Club (ECA Club) on February 10. This audition will be open to both men and women.

The final audition will be held on the February 17 at the IMA Hall, Kaloor in Ernakulam. This audition will be only for women and transgenders.

Performance of those attending the audition will be uploaded on the official page of 'Viral 2019' and the cast will also be finalised via voting. This innovative movie will be purely based on the popular consent and is expected to start rolling by the month of May.

