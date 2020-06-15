Suicide isn't the solution: Fans quote 'Chhichhore' dialogue after actor's death

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has jolted the entire nation. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra home on Sunday.

He was last seen in Chhichhore and one of his dialogues from the movie is going viral.

Chhichhore dealt with the pressure faced by engineering students when they are sitting down for their entrance exams. In the movie, Sushant played Anni, an engineer himself whose son is appearing for the exams but he is under pressure to perform well as his father has a lot of expectations from him. He, then, attempts suicide in the film and is injured. Looking at his son's battle, the character of Anni asks his son to not commit suicide as it is never the solution.

The heartfelt scene has Sushant's character saying that a person has several plans after his success, but no one plans on how to deal with failure. It also showed why mental health was of prime importance to every individual.

It's an irony that Sushant Singh Rajput himself succumbed to suicide despite his film giving a message contradictory to it.