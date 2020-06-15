Sushant Singh Rajput's death reporting: celebs appeal media to be more sensitive

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves not just in the entertainment industry but across the nation.

The tragic death, however, seemed to be just another way to increase TRPs.

While some reports tried to describe the method of suicide, some others added images of Sushant Singh Rajput lying dead in his bed.

In yet another instance, in a widely shared and criticised video clip, a TV anchor can be heard stating that Rajput's father 'was not in a state to talk'. The anchor then goes on to wonder if his sisters are available to talk and would be able to 'shed light on why Sushant took such a step'.

A few celebs came forward in this regard.

At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

Anushka Sharma made an appeal to the media to be more sensitive towards Sushant's family and friends.

Deepika Padukone stated that people don't commit suicide, they 'die by suicide'.

DONT share last images of someone who has sadly passed away. It’s disrespectful and disgusting. Pls have a heart and some humanity 🙏 — Milap (@zmilap) June 14, 2020

Director Milap Zhaveri asked those sharing the pictures to show some humanity.

What a pathetic anchor to goad her reporter to speak to the sisters because the father isn’t in a state to speak. Despicable, disgraceful behaviour. https://t.co/eCHzF5h3qE — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 14, 2020

This is not the first that media has been criticised for coverage of a celebs death. In 2018, following the death of Sridevi, a few news channels had created visuals and explainers with 'bath tub' as to how the actress must have died.