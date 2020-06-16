Hope I make you proud: Prithviraj on father Sukumaran's death anniversary

On the 23rd death anniversary of actor Sukumaran, Prithviraj shared a special post about his late father.

Prithviraj took to his social media pages and posted a rare picture of Sukumaran which was reportedly clicked during the initial stages of his acting career, along with an emotional note. '23 years tomorrow. I hope I make you proud. Achan. Forever missed,' wrote Prithviraj on his post.

Prithviraj's post has now made industry members emotional assuring him that his father Sukumaran will be totally proud of him.

Celebs from the industry including actors Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Ann Augustine, and so on expressed their love for the father and son.

Later, Prithviraj's wife Supriya too shared a post revealing that Prithvi got everything from his father including his temper.

"Achan, I see a slice of you everyday in the man I live with. They tell me he looks like you, behaves like you and has even inherited your famous temper. How I wish Ally and I could have seen these similarities for ourselves. You will always be remembered with love Achan," she wrote along with a rare pic of Sukumaran.

Prithviraj's brother and actor Indrajith and his wife Poornima Indrajith too shared a post remembering their late father.

Sukumaran, one of the veterans in Malayalam cinema breathed his last on June 16, 1997, following a massive heart attack. He had made his acting debut in 1973 with the National award-winning movie Nirmalyam.

The late actor was married to actress Mallika Sukumaran and the couple's sons Indrajith and Prithviraj Sukumaran are leading actors of Malayalam film industry.