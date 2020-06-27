Scriptwriter backs off from Aashiq Abu's Vaariyamkunnan project

Aashiq Abu's ambitious film project on a leading figure of the 1921 Malabar Rebellion is being widely discussed even before its launch. But days after announcing the period film on Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, director Aashiq Abu revealed that the initially chosen scriptwriter Ramees will no longer be part of the project.

The filmmaker took to his Facebook page and stated that the development is because Ramees and he stand divided on political views which have a bearing on the film, named "The Great Vaariyum Kunathu", based on a significant historical event in north Kerala during the British Raj.

His Malayalam post sharing the news can be roughly translated as, "I do not agree with Ramees on his political views. I am sure he too does not agree with mine. It's been a while since discussions on producing the film on Vaariyamkunnathu with another director commenced. It is just recently I came to know that Ramees too has been associated with the other project right from the beginning and doing research for it.

An explanation was sought from Ramees as his association with another filmmaker over the same project came to light.

As reported earlier four films on Variyankunnathu were recently announced.

Throwing more light on the issue, Abu said Ramees has admitted his mistakes and has also apologised publicly on Facebook for it. He is responsible for convincing his trustworthiness both to the team and the society. Till then he would stay away from the project as a scriptwriter. But the film will go ahead.”

Scriptwriter Ramees has courted controversy earlier too. He had once shared a derogatory post on actress Raai Laxmi, but had later apologized.

With regard to Variyankunnathu, Ramees too took to Facebook and wrote, "I have realised my mistakes and I have apologised for same. Some accusations are misinterpretations and are made out of context with false campaigns. I can prove they are false. Till I prove my innocence, I choose to temporarily stay out of the project.”

It is widely said Ramees came under scrutiny over his Islamist views on the project. Subsequently, the crew asked for explanation.

Vaariyamkunnan will have Prithviraj essaying the role of Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji who fought against the British in 1921.

Bankrolled by Zikandar and Moideen under the banner Compassion Movies, the rest of the cast is yet to be announced.