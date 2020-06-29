{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Ghar Se: Nimisha Sajayan-starrer short film is poignant and powerful

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

ghar-se-short-film
SHARE

A Hindi short film titled 'Ghar Se' starring Nimisha Sajayan, Dinesh Prabhakar and Ambika Rao is getting rave reviews.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Makaram 20, 1194: A short film on time travel

Helmed by Mridul Nair of 'B Tech' fame, the 9-minute video is about two women and their reaction against a rapist. The non-linear narrative with old Hindi songs brings a poetic freshness to the making. The best part of the short is that it has minimum dialogues to give a powerful message.

The film has its story by Mridul Nair while screenplay and dialogues are penned by J Ramakrishna Kulur, who was also the co-scenarist of ‘B Tech’. While Jomon T John has handled the camera, music is composed by Sreerag Saji and edits are handled by Manoj Kannoth.

National award winning art director Vinesh Banglan and acclaimed sound designer Renganaath Ravee are also part of the technical crew.

Nimisha, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, was last seen in Stand Up directed by Vidhu Vincent. She is also part of much-awaited Fahadh-starrer Malik. Meanwhile, Dinesh was recently much noted for his role in Amazon Prime series The Family Man. Ambika Rao is much known for her roles in Kumbalangi Nights and Virus.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES