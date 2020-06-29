Ghar Se: Nimisha Sajayan-starrer short film is poignant and powerful

A Hindi short film titled 'Ghar Se' starring Nimisha Sajayan, Dinesh Prabhakar and Ambika Rao is getting rave reviews.

Helmed by Mridul Nair of 'B Tech' fame, the 9-minute video is about two women and their reaction against a rapist. The non-linear narrative with old Hindi songs brings a poetic freshness to the making. The best part of the short is that it has minimum dialogues to give a powerful message.

The film has its story by Mridul Nair while screenplay and dialogues are penned by J Ramakrishna Kulur, who was also the co-scenarist of ‘B Tech’. While Jomon T John has handled the camera, music is composed by Sreerag Saji and edits are handled by Manoj Kannoth.

National award winning art director Vinesh Banglan and acclaimed sound designer Renganaath Ravee are also part of the technical crew.

Nimisha, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, was last seen in Stand Up directed by Vidhu Vincent. She is also part of much-awaited Fahadh-starrer Malik. Meanwhile, Dinesh was recently much noted for his role in Amazon Prime series The Family Man. Ambika Rao is much known for her roles in Kumbalangi Nights and Virus.