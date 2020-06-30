Indian TikTok goes dark but Nayanthara's lookalike is winning over Internet with her videos

The government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the wildly popular TikTok, over national security and privacy concerns. There had been an increase of nearly 40-50 percent in the use of TikTok for the past three months, one reason being that several celebrities have also started using the app.

According to a survey, there had been an increase of 70 percent use of the app during the lockdown.

The app had also helped in identifying talents across borders. It was recently that we reported how Aishwarya Rai's lookalike from Kerala was getting nation-wide attention. And now, just before the app was banned, netizens spotted a lookalike of South Indian sensation and lady superstar Nayanthara.

Mithu Vigil hailing from Thrissur is a beauty vlogger. She did the Nayanthara-inspired make up and netizens were awe-struck. She lip-synced perfectly to a few of Nayanthara's songs and dialogues from movies like Puthiya Niyamam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Her expressions and dialoue delivery semmed very much similar to that of Nayanthara's.

While many commented that she has an uncanny resemblance to Nayanthara, Mithu feels that it's just because of the inspired make-up.