Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt invited to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They are among the 819 invitees listed by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Casting director Nandini Shrikent, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal are among other Indian artists to be invited by the academy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Academy President David Rubin said, “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the organisation that puts the Oscars. When the invitees accept the invitation, they will have the voting privileges at this year's Oscars.

The official website claimed that the 2020 class is “45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries. There are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.”

Oscars 2021 ceremony is scheduled for April 25.