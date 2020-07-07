Parvathy reacts to Vidhu's allegations on WCC, says men play games with women

Parvathy, actress and founder member of Women in Cinema Collective, has responded to the charges made against the collective in her inimitable style. In the last few days two women, filmmaker Vidhu Vincent and costume designer Stephy Zaviour had expressed their displeasure over the conduct of a few prominent members of the association.

Parvathy, at first sharing a pic, quoted a few lines of Albert Camus.

“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back," she wrote.

When comments started to pour asking why Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have not responded yet over the matter, Parvathy said, “WCC has and will always stand by women and their progress”.

She further added, “We are a collective and we have organisational conduct in which we reach out, discuss and resolve. And we do that in a very dignified manner…. My solidarity post on my personal profile is my choice.”

She did not stop there and hinted that there were 'bigger games' behind this.

Screenshots of a few comments made by Parvathy

When netizens asked her for an explanation, she mentioned, “You know the games men play with women. Time will tell. Let’s just not trust rumours and keep doing our work.”

Vidhu had pointed fingers at Deedi Damodharan and Anjali Menon too in her post after resigning from WCC. Vidhu Vincent published the resignation letter she wrote to the organisation, triggering a new controversy in Malayalam film industry.