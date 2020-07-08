{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Fills my heart to see you smile: Ahaana tells Meghna and, we can't agree more

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

ahaana-meghana-raj-chirnajeevi
SHARE

Meghna Raj, actress and wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, recently held a prayer meeting and all family members were invited. The prayer meeting was held exactly after a month of his demise.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Chiru is a celebration: Meghna Raj shares a warm note on late husband

After she shared pictures of the prayer meeting on Instagram, many found the celebration of the actor's legacy quite special. It was heart warming to see her smiling and move on.

While many commented on her photo, what caught the eye was actress Ahaana Krishnakumar's response and we can't agree more.

ahaana-comment

'Fills my heart to see you smile Meghana! All my love to you. (sic.),” wrote Ahaana.

Meanwhile, actress Ananya, who is known to have shared a close bond with Meghna and family also took to her page sharing Chiranjeevi Sarja's pic. “It’s been a month .🙏 we will cherish you chiru,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a month .🙏 we will cherish you chiru

A post shared by Ananyaa (@ananyaonline) on

Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 39. The popular actor was seen in movies like Varadhanayaka, Whistle, Aatagara and many more. He made his debut with Vayuputra in the year 2009. He got engaged to actor Meghna Raj in October 2017 and they got married in 2018 in Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES