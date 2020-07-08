Fills my heart to see you smile: Ahaana tells Meghna and, we can't agree more

Meghna Raj, actress and wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, recently held a prayer meeting and all family members were invited. The prayer meeting was held exactly after a month of his demise.

After she shared pictures of the prayer meeting on Instagram, many found the celebration of the actor's legacy quite special. It was heart warming to see her smiling and move on.

While many commented on her photo, what caught the eye was actress Ahaana Krishnakumar's response and we can't agree more.

'Fills my heart to see you smile Meghana! All my love to you. (sic.),” wrote Ahaana.

Meanwhile, actress Ananya, who is known to have shared a close bond with Meghna and family also took to her page sharing Chiranjeevi Sarja's pic. “It’s been a month .🙏 we will cherish you chiru,” she captioned the photo.

Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 39. The popular actor was seen in movies like Varadhanayaka, Whistle, Aatagara and many more. He made his debut with Vayuputra in the year 2009. He got engaged to actor Meghna Raj in October 2017 and they got married in 2018 in Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.