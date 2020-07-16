{{head.currentUpdate}}

Nivin Pauly to romance Aishwarya Lekshmi once again, shares title poster

Actor Nivin Pauly completed 10 years in Malayalam film industry. It was on this day, 10 years back that Nivin pauly's debut movie Malarvadi Arts Club had released.

Now, marking the occasion, the actor announced his next project. Titled Bismi Special, the film will see the actor romancing Aishwarya Lekshmi. Earlier, the duo were paired up in Lekshmi's debut movie Njadukalide Naatil Oridevela, which was produced by Nivin Pauly.

The movie will be directed by debutant Rajesh Ravi and is also written by him along with Rahul Ramesh and Sanu Majeed.

While cinematography will be handled by Sanu Varghese music will be by Sushin Shyam.

The film will be produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. This will the 6th production under the banner.

Details regarding the rest of the cast and shooting schedules are yet to be revealed.

