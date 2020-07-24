Who is Steve Huff and how is he connected with Sushant Singh Rajput?

Who is Steve Huff? This question has been trending on the Internet since the past few days. It is because Steve Huff is a paranormal expert who has been recently making claims to have talked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

What Steve does

Steve, by profession, is a paranormal researcher and also a photographer, who owns the blog and YouTube channel called Huff Paranormal. In his channel, he claims to be the inventor of a few powerful devices that help connect with the dead. These devices are called 'The Portal' and 'The Wonderbox'.

His connection with Sushant Singh Rajput

Of late, people in India took a lot of interest in his videos because of Sushant. In fact, Steve Huff said he made an attempt to speak to Sushant Singh Rajput's spirit after receiving several requests from his fans. It is for the first time he has allegedly spoken to an Indian celebrity. He has earlier allegedly spoken to pop icon Michael Jackson's spirit.

Within a week, he posted three videos on Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the first 11-minute-long video, Huff is trying to contact Sushant through his 'soul speaking' device. Huff feels Sushant is not alone, and is guided by a lady.

Was Sushant murdered?

In the second video, when Steve asks the alleged spirit if he wants to say something before they close the activity, a voice is heard saying, "Want some love". When Steve asks, "Sushant, can you tell me what happened before the night of your death," he gets an answer - "Big arguments with men".

"Did someone murder you? Do you remember how you died?" Steve asks next and the voice says, "They brought nails."

His YouTube channel has over 1.37 million subscribers.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression.

How it began for Steve

Steve has been connecting with the paranormal world for more than eight years.

Talking about how he became interested in this field, Steve in his blog mentions that he spent most of his childhood with Ouija boards, connecting with spirits.

“When my Father died in 2000, that night at home we heard knocks, our water faucet came on full blast in the bathroom in the middle of the night, we had odd voicemail recordings on our home phone. We actually fled the house that night and went to my sister's but that was my very 1st experience with paranormal in the real world. I then knew that my entire life’s curiosity about all of this. I was being told that we do go on as I felt my father's presence there that night and for about 24 hours after we came back,” (sic.) he wrote in his blog.