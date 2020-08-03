'Sushant Singh Rajput Googled painless death and Disha Salian's death upset him'

In a press conference on Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh spoke to the media where he shared details about their investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Speaking to the press, he stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was upset after his name was linked to the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian. Disha died five days before Sushant, and a case of accidental death was registered.

In addition, it was revealed that Sushant searched for articles and his name on Google to find out what was being written about him. He also searched for 'painless death', 'schizophrenia' and 'bipolar disorder'.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner said, "Sushant Singh Rajput was searching his name for around two hours the night before his death."

Regarding accusations of 'forcefully quarantining' Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, "We have no role in quarantining any officer, it is the BMC that has acted on it."

Speaking about Sushant's family filing the FIR in Patna, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, "In their signed statements on June 16, the family has said that there was no suspicion on anyone."

Rhea and Sushant's relationship has also been under scrutiny. Sharing details about their findings, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, "Rhea had some disputes with Sushant's family. We recorded Rhea's statement twice. We examined if there was a troubled relationship. She shared how they met. She has shared about his mental illness and also incidents. Doctors' prescription was also shared. We have verified everything about their Europe tour." It was reported that the two went on a Europe tour and returned in October 2019, and since their return, Sushant had not been keeping well.

During the press conference, the Mumbai Police Commissioner also said, "All bank statements from January 2019 to June 2020 have been analysed. There were around Rs 14.5 crore credit in the account."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14. The last rites of the actor were performed in Mumbai. On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh filed a complaint against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.