Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya attends online school after battling COVID-19, video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya seems to be back in action. All of them just headed back home recently after battling with COVID-19.

Given the Coronavirus pandemic, since schools are shut and virtual classes is the new normal, Aaradhya, too, is attending her school virtually. In the video, which is now going viral on social media, we can see Aaradhya attending a Zoom class with her teacher.

Aaradhya can be seen reciting a poem sporting her school uniform. And after completing her poem, she sweetly tells her teacher ‘dhanyawaad Miss’ meaning Thank you teacher.

Earlier, after getting discharged from the hospital, Aishwarya had taken to her Instagram handle and posted a thank you note for her fans. 

