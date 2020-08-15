Good Luck Sakhi teaser: Keerthy Suresh is an aspiring shooter

Keerthy Suresh treated fans with the teaser of her upcoming film Good Luck Sakhi on the occasion of Independence Day.

Nagesh Kukunoor is making his maiden Telugu directorial venture in which Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing as a shooter.

The teaser of the multi-lingual film was released by Prithviraj, Vijay Sethupathi and Prabhas. In the teaser, we see Keerthy Suresh a rural girl, is labelled as a girl with 'bad luck'. But, by the end of the video we see her walking as 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' song plays in the backdrop.

Touted to be a sports rom-com, the film will also see Aadhi Pinishetty and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has quite a few films in the kitty. She is looking forward to the release of her next Rang De. She will be sharing the screen space with Nithiin and it also features Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles. She will also be playing a crucial role in Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe', which is directed by Siruthai Siva.