Mohanlal back to action, starts shooting for Drishyam 2

The lockdown period seems to be over for Mohanlal as the actor is gearing up to shoot for Drishyam 2.

The latest pic of the star is now doing the rounds on social media and one can see that the superstar has finally shaved off his long beard. Mohanlal donned his usual get-up similar to the Drishyam look.

Malayalam movie production controller Badusha took to his pages and shared a few pics with the actor. Now, fans are looking forward to see him as Georgekutty, the character from the Jeetu Joseph film.

Though the movie has been launched on August 17, the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam, it is said that the shooting will commence from first week of September. It is also said that the makers are planning for a first look poster and it was for the stills that Mohanlal got the makeover.

The project bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, will mark Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's third time collaboration. After Dridhyam, the duo had worked for RAM, which is yet to be released.