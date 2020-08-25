CU Soon trailer: Fahadh and Roshan promise intriguing thriller

The trailer of much awaited Malayalam movie CU Soon has been released online.

The trailer features the lead stars Fahadh, Roshan and Darshana. The 2-minutes 50-seconds long video shows how Fahadh's character from Kerala, helps his Dubai-based cousin Roshan find his missing fiancée played by Darshana after she leaves behind a video suicide note.

The trailer sets an interesting premise and promises to be a perfect thriller. The film also stars Maala Parvati and Saiju Kurup as well.

Edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the director hopes this concept will inspire more artistes to 'realise their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling'.

Shot on mobile phone during the lockdown, CU Soon will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on September 1.