Kangana Ranaut to PC Sreeram: Don't know what made you uneasy about me

Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday said that he had rejected a film offer as it had actress Kangana Ranaut as the lead.

"Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times it's only about what feels right. Wishing them all the best," PC Sreeram tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to return to Mumbai, took to Twitter to respond to legendary lensman PC Sreeram's tweet. Taking in a very positive manner, in her post, Kangana said that it is her loss to have not worked with him and added that she don't know what made him uneasy about her.

PC Sreeram then retweeted Kangana's post and welcomed her response.

While a few fans of the actress slammed him for taking such a stand, some appreciated PC Sreeram for openly conveying his thoughts.

Kangana Ranaut made her Tamil debut with Dhaam Dhoom and PC Sreeram was the cinematographer. The film was initially directed by Jeeva but was later took over by PC Sreeram after the former passed away before the completion of the film.