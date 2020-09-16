You don't look like 50: Netizens tell Ramya Krishnan after she shares birthday pics

Actress Ramya Krishnan turned 50 on Tuesday. She celebrated the special occasion with her family and took to Instagram to share a picture.

“Fifty and fabulous and what better than a fAMJAM to bring it on! (sic),” Ramya wrote on her Instagram page.

The Internet was flooded with wishes for the widely loved actress.

The actress looked fabulous in the pics and netizens were surprised at her age. “Are you sure 50? You doesn't look like 50 still young and energetic,” came a comment.

happy birthday queen 👑❤️ love you & will always remain a fan!💝😘 enjoy your day! 50?! really? you don’t even look 30 ;) haha! — Gumnaam✨ (@RajxSimran) September 14, 2020 Are you sure to be 50?? I guess you have mistaken your age #RamyaAmma .....

Love you hamesha ❤❤❤@meramyakrishnan — Precilla ❤❤Ramya Krishnan❤❤ (@IdolRamyaK) September 14, 2020 Many many Happy returns of the Day ma'am🥳🥳looking so young n gorgeous as ever😊♥️ — Nishi (@Nishi50396227) September 14, 2020 Happy Birthday wishes madam, you have entertained us a lot, may god gives you good health and prosperity — C R MAGESH PHD🇮🇳 (@crmagesh) September 15, 2020

On the career front, Ramya will next be seen in the second season of we series Queen. In a recent media interaction, she said they’re yet to begin shooting the second season.

Reports are also rife that Bollywood film Andhadhun will be remade and Ramya is most likely to reprise Tabu’s character from the original.