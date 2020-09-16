{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

You don't look like 50: Netizens tell Ramya Krishnan after she shares birthday pics

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

ramya-krishnan-birthday-pics
SHARE

Actress Ramya Krishnan turned 50 on Tuesday. She celebrated the special occasion with her family and took to Instagram to share a picture.

“Fifty and fabulous and what better than a fAMJAM to bring it on! (sic),” Ramya wrote on her Instagram page.

The Internet was flooded with wishes for the widely loved actress.

The actress looked fabulous in the pics and netizens were surprised at her age. “Are you sure 50? You doesn't look like 50 still young and energetic,” came a comment.

On the career front, Ramya will next be seen in the second season of we series Queen. In a recent media interaction, she said they’re yet to begin shooting the second season.

Reports are also rife that Bollywood film Andhadhun will be remade and Ramya is most likely to reprise Tabu’s character from the original.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES