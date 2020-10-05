{{head.currentUpdate}}

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the contestants introduced by Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is back with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. The show kicked off on October 4 in which he introduced 16 contestants for this season. In the very first episode, Kamal gave the audience a tour of the house and introduced us to the contestants.

Aajeedh Khalique - Winner of the Super Singer Junior Season 3.

Som Shekhar - Fitness mdel, actor and an MMA trainer.

Anitha Sampath – Actress who was part of many movies including Danny, Darbar, Adithya Varma, Kaappaan, 2.0, Sarkar and Kaala.

Ramya Pandian – Actress and niece of popular actor and producer Arun Pandian

Rio Raj - Actor, host and model

Balaji Murugadoss – Model and winner of Mr International India, Mr Perfect Body at Mr India competition.

Aari Arjuna - Actor, body sculptor, fitness trainer

Gabriella - Former child artist who was part of movies like 3, Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Appa.

Jithan Ramesh – Actor and elder brother of actor Jiiva.

Samyuktha Karthik - Model, actress, dance instructor, certified nutritionist and an entrepreneur.

Shivani Narayanan – Model and actress

Nisha - Stand-up comedian

Rekha – Actress

Sanam Shetty - Miss South India 2016 and actress

Velmurugan - Singer and lyricist

Suresh Chakravarthy – Chef and movie producer

