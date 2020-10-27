Prithviraj shares COVID-19 update, tests negative

Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that he tested negative for COVID-19, a week after he isolated himself. The actor-director took to his social media pages to inform that he was tested negative when he underwent an antigen test. But he further mentioned that he will be isolating himself for a week more. He, then thanked everyone for enquiring about his wellbeing.

He wrote, “Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern.”

Along with the update, he also shared a medical certificate.

Prithviraj was tested positive last Tuesday while he was shooting for his upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana. The movie’s director Dijo Jose Antony was also tested positive. Many of the crew from the movie were tested positive and the shooting was stopped.

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who was also on the sets of the movie, had quarantined himself.

A few months back, Prithviraj and Aadujeevitham crew was stuck at Jordan. On arrival in Kochi, Prithvi had quarantined himself and had tested negative for COVID-19 back then.