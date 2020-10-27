Suriya announces new release date of 'Soorarai Pottru', shares trailer

The trailer of Suriya's much-anticipated 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, is finally out. After a few delays, Suriya announced that the movie directed by Sudha Kongara will release on November 12.

The trailer shows Suriya essaying the role of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. He is seen as a man with dreams of flying. Suriya has a mission and makes every effort to make air travel an affordable affair for all Indians.

Talking about the film, Suriya, who is also a co-producer of the film said, “Sorrarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support.”

Bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the film also stars Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Arjunan. It has music by GV Prakash Kumar, Niketh Bommireddy for cinematography and Sathish Suriya for editing.