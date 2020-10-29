Mrudula Murali gets married to Nitin

Actress Mrudula Murali got married to Nitin Vijay on Thursday in Kochi. The wedding was held in the presence of friends and family.

A few photos and videos from the function have landed online. Mrudula was seen in a golden saree while Nitin was spotted in a matching cream kurta.

Many celebs from the industry including Remya Nambeesan were spotted at the function.

Actress Bhavana had shared a pic of the newly weds wishing them on their big day. Revealing that she missed being at the function, Bhavana welcomed Mrudula to the 'married' club.

Mrudula started as a child anchor for a TV show along with her brother Midhun Murali as co-anchor. She has acted numerous ad-films in Tamil and Malayalam and also shot for a Tamil film, the Ilaiyaraaja musical Kangalum Kavipaduthey in 2007, which did not get a theatrical release. She later, stepped into the film industry with the Malayalam film Red Chillies. Mrudula got her major breakthrough with the Bollywood movie Raagdesh, where she played Captain Lakshmi Sehgal.

On the other hand, Nitin Malini Vijay is a filmmaker and has also assisted a few movies.