{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Mrudula Murali gets married to Nitin

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

mrudula-murali-wedding
SHARE

Actress Mrudula Murali got married to Nitin Vijay on Thursday in Kochi. The wedding was held in the presence of friends and family.

A few photos and videos from the function have landed online. Mrudula was seen in a golden saree while Nitin was spotted in a matching cream kurta.

Many celebs from the industry including Remya Nambeesan were spotted at the function.

mrudula-wedding-bhavana-pic

Actress Bhavana had shared  a pic of the newly weds wishing them on their big day. Revealing that she missed being at the function, Bhavana welcomed Mrudula to the 'married' club.

Mrudula started as a child anchor for a TV show along with her brother Midhun Murali as co-anchor. She has acted numerous ad-films in Tamil and Malayalam and also shot for a Tamil film, the Ilaiyaraaja musical Kangalum Kavipaduthey in 2007, which did not get a theatrical release. She later, stepped into the film industry with the Malayalam film Red Chillies. Mrudula got her major breakthrough with the Bollywood movie Raagdesh, where she played Captain Lakshmi Sehgal.

On the other hand, Nitin Malini Vijay is a filmmaker and has also assisted a few movies.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES