Amid the pandemic, Mohanlal announces three new theaters at Pathanapuram

As more movies are going the OTT way, film enthusiasts wonder whether there would be any films left that could lure the audience to the theaters when they finally open. The pandemic has been a blow to the movie industry and many theaters that were newly opened or renovated by spending crores of rupees really felt the heat. Meanwhile, screen icon Mohanlal has made a major announcement that has shocked his fans and movie goers alike. The award winning actor is all set to open brand new theaters at Pathanapuram in Kollam district. Movie lovers are clearly excited by this announcement which comes as a ray of hope in these difficult times.

The theaters in Kerala had enjoyed an amazing streak, in the beginning of 2020, with back to back blockbusters. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Varane Avasyamundu, Kappela, Anjam Pathira and Forensic were some of the movies that minted money in the box office. However, soon the pandemic situation worsened and the theaters were closed down. Everyone thought that things would get better in three months and new movies could be released during the Onam season. However, hopes of many film makers and theater owners were quashed as the number of Covid 19 cases kept surging in the state. Interestingly, most theater owners in Kerala think that swift decisions about the reopening shouldn’t be taken at the risk of public health.

Jose Joseph, the managing partner of Apsara Theater in Kozhikode thinks that theaters should be opened only when the schools are opened. “What happened after busses were allowed to operate services? Most busses are running services in loss. Even those who are in a hurry aren’t using these transport facilities. Watching movies is not a necessity for the people. Can you bully people into watching movies in theaters?” asks Jose. “The theater owners would be confident to exhibit movies only if a few big films that can draw audience to the theaters are released. Things would get back to its regular routine after movies like Mohanlal’s Marakkar, Mammootty’s One and Fahadh Faasil’s Maalik gets released and reap success. It is better to wait until then,” says Jose.

Meanwhile, G George, the owner of Abhilash group of theaters in Kottayam thinks that a few cinema halls could be opened on an experimental basis. He says movies could be exhibited safely by strictly following the Covid 19 protocols, like providing sanitizers at the ticket counters and maintaining social distancing. He also suggests compulsory mask wearing, allowing people at alternate seats, banning snacks inside the theater and avoiding breaks as ways to ensure safe cinema viewing experience. He says that the risk rate is less in theaters as people sit straight staring to the front and they do not talk to each other while the movie is being played. He points out that around 50% of the allowed seating were filled in most theaters when they were opened in West Bengal recently. However, George thinks that all this would happen only if the government takes more favorable attitude towards the theater owners.

KO Jospeh who owns five theaters in Mukkam in Kozhikode is of the opinion that the government should adopt lenient measures to support the theater owners just like they have shown to the tourism sector. He says that it would be profitable to open the theaters only if the government agrees to avoid the entertainment tax that has been imposed besides the GST, flood CESS and the fixed charge in the electricity bills. Most theaters in Kerala have undergone major renovations and have upgraded the technology in the last five years. The owners have spent crores of rupees to add more facilities for the audience. Amazing seating arrangements, clean washrooms and cafeterias that sell variety of foods are some of the renovations that were done to attract the viewers. However, many owners had availed loans of huge amounts to do these renovations. Moreover, the workers too are struggling hard. Some owners had paid the workers half of their salaries until Onam. Later, it became 30% and 25% of the salaries. Now, wages are paid only to the operators and the security staff who come for work.

Meanwhile, many owners are busy giving a makeover for their theaters. Abhilash theater in Kottayam has already fixed new seats. Anu in Changanassery too is undergoing major renovation works. Most of them believe that the pandemic would subside and the theaters would be opened by February next year. The distributors of Drishyam 2 hope that they could release the much awaited Mohanlal starrer to packed theaters during Vishu.