Keerthy Suresh’s next is Saani Kayidham, first look out

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Saani Kaayidham along with director Selvaraghavan. Interestingly, he turns actor for director Arun Matheswaran's Saani Kaayidham.

After a title poster, the first-look poster of Saani Kayidham was released recently. Keerthy Suresh also posted the first look. She posted, ‘Here’s the first look of #SaaniKaayidham ❤️ @arunmatheswaran @selvaraghavan @Screensceneoffl @yaminiyag @ramu_thangaraj @Inagseditor @kabilanchelliah @sidd_rao @nixyyyyyy’

The first-look poster is quite intriguing featuring the lead protagonists.

Reportedly, the story of Saani Kayidham is based on real incidents that happened in the 80s.

The film, produced by Seven Screen Studios, will have Yamini Yagnamurthy as cinematographer. Editor Nagooran and art director Ramu Thangaraj are part of the technical crew.

