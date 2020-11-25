Kajal Aggarwal had one condition for Gautam Kitchlu before marriage

Kajal Aggarwal recently got hitched to childhood friend Gautam Kitchlu. The duo were in Maldives for a few days and flew back to Mumbai.

The one condition

Though the two were friends since long, Kajal had given Gautam a condition to marry him.

Speaking to Times of India, the newly married couple recalled the incident amusingly. Kajal said that although they had discussed getting married, Gautam had spoken to her father before actually proposing marriage to her.

Here, Kajal gave him a condition. Gautam had to bend his knees and propose to her in the most romantic way possible. “But I told him I was not going to marry him until he went down on his knees,” added the actress.

The not-so-filmy husband

The issue was that Gautam is not filmy at all, so the dream proposal for Kajal was “cheesy” for the groom. Still, it did not stop him from professing his love in front of Kajal by going down on one knee. “I thought that was really cheesy and filmy. But she said I had to do it the proper way,” Gautam recalled.

Opening up about how they eventually decided to tie the knot amid the pandemic, Kajal told Vogue in an interview, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

On work front

Kajal will next be seen in Acharya, opposite Chiranjeevi. She reportedly will join the sets from December 5, 2020.

She also has Indian 2 in her kitty which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead.