'As kind as his stories': Sufiyum Sujathayum crew remember Shanavas Naranipuzha

The film fraternity is yet to come in terms with the sudden demise of filmmaker Naranipuzha Shanavas.

Actor Jayasurya, who played the lead character in Shanavas's last release Sufiyum Sujathayum said he could not believe the news.

"When we meet certain people, we feel that we have known them for long. I had felt such a relationship with Shanavas. We shared a lot of good time in the sets of Sufiyum Sujathayum. We had discussed a lot of things recently. He had also shared some of his dreams with me. He has left leaving all those dreams behind," an emotional Jayasurya said.

“As kind and sensitive as his stories... Rest in Peace Shanavas sir

I hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in Sufiyum Sujathayum. Gone too soon. My prayers and condolences to the family,” Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari who played the female lead in the film wrote on Facebook.

Lyricist B K Harinarayanan said the news of Shanavas's death shattered him.

Actor-producer Vijay Babu remembered Shanavas as a Sufi, the title character in their collaboration which went on to become the first direct OTT release in Malayalam.

"He left leaving behind the memories for a lifetime and a number of stories he had told me. Our Sufi... We tried our best for you," Vijay Babu wrote.