Kadirur: Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer has inaugurated a smart classroom and some notable programmes at Tharuvanatheru UP School near Thalassery in Kannur district. The smart classroom has been arranged with funds provided by the school management and Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited) under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The Speaker also inaugurated a ‘Vikasana Vijayotsavam’ (development and success) programme and carried out the handing over of the land to establish a turf in the school. The land documents for the turf, which will be built by the Kadirur panchayat with MLA fund on a plot provided by the school management, were received by the Speaker from the school manager P K Ratnaraj. Land for the turf, which will come up at a cost of ₹5 lakh, was provided by the management under the condition that the students should be allowed to use it during school time.

Shamseer - who also felicitated winners of USS (upper secondary scholarships) and LSS (lower secondary scholarships) - urged parents and teachers to motivate children to take up the reading habit, along with making them tech-friendly.

Panchayat president P P Sanal presided over the function. Education standing committee president of the block panchayat Ramesh Kandoth, panchayat members N Sudheesh and K V Sosna, school manager Ratnaraj, AEO A Prasanth, BPC K K Chandramohan, PTA president K Biju, Mother PTA president Mini Shijith, head teacher K P Rajila, Dr K K Kumaran, Ajith Karayi, C Sajeevan and N Hareendran were among those who were present.