Actor Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

What Ram Charan said

Telugu actor Ram Charan has tested positive for coronavirus. Charan took to social media on Tuesday morning to share the diagnosis.

“Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon,” he added.

More updates on my recovery soon.

Christmas party

It is to be noted that last week, Ram Charan hosted a Christmas party for the newly weds Niharika and Chaitanya JV and several biggies including Allu Arjun took part in the party. All the mega cousins were seen in the photos shared by Ram Charan after the party.

On workfront

Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which has Jr NTR as yet another male lead. The film stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.

The film is being shot at a brisk pace and the shooting started as soon as the government granted permission to start the shooting process after lockdown relaxations.