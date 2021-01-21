Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, Rima to join for Neelavelicham

After the unprecedented times, things are indeed getting back to normal. Big names from Mollywood industry are coming together with big projects.

The latest movie to be announced is Neelavelicham.

The project

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir and Rima Kallingal will be coming together for the Aashiq Abu directorial.

The project has been announced marking the 113th birthday of writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer.

The film

The multi-starrer will be based on the legedary writer's short story Neelavelicham.

Interestingly, the 1964 classic Malayalam film Bhargavi Nilayam, was also based the the short story. The film's screenplay was then penned by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer himself and is considered the first true horror film in the language. The film starred Prem Nazir, Madhu, Vijaya Nirmala in lead roles.

With new casts, it would be intresting to see young stars donning the roles. The film depicts a compassionate relationship between a talented novelist and the spirit of a beautiful lady who had been murdered.

While Shyju Khalid will helm the camera,Saiju Sreedharan will be in-charge of editing department and music will be done by Bijibal and Rex Vijayan.