Kala gets an 'A' certificate, Tovino Thomas starrer to release on March 25

Tovino Thomas' most anticipated film ‘Kala’ is all set to hit the big screens. The censoring process of the film was completed recently and Tovino himself took to his social media pages and announced that the film has got an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board.

Tovino Thomas also mentioned that there will be no cuts, no beeps in the film and it is raw and strictly for the adults.

Intrestingly, he also revealed the release date for the movie. The film produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour, under the banner Juvis Production will hit the screens by March 25.

Directed by Rohith VS, Kala is expected to be different from his previous films. He had earlier helmed films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis.

With fear as the central theme, the movie also stars Divya Pillai, Lal, and Sumesh Moor.

Akhil George, who also shot Rohith's last two films, has cranked the camera for Kala too while Chaman Chakko is the editor.