Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi's ex-husband Ramesh Kumar passes away

Actress and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi's ex-husband Ramesh Kumar passed away. According to reports, Ramesh Kumar had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time.

Currently, Bhagyalakshmi is a participant in the Bigg Boss show and the news was broke to her on the show on Tuesday. And while she was asked if she wants to go home, Bhagyalakshmi mentioned that they got divorced long back. She also requested the show team to let her talk to her sons regarding the last rites.

Bhagyalakshmi married Ramesh Kumar, who was a cinematographer and filmmaker, in 1985. The couple got separated in 2011 and got legally divorced in 2014.

The couple has two sons - Sachin and Nithin.