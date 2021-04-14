Aaraattu movie teaser: Mohanlal's mass action loading

It's Vishu and as a treat for fans, the makers of Aaraattu has released the teaser of Mohanlal's Aaraattu movie.

The superstar is seen performing some heavy action scenes with high octane background score. Going by the video it is quite evident that the film will be a treat for action film lovers.

Earlier, the makers had claimed that ‘Aarattu’ is the first Malayalam film to have full fledged action scenes with stunt artists in the post-lockdown era.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film is touted to be a proper, commercial mass entertainer. The film scripted by Udhayakrishna has Mohanlal playing a larger-than-life character named Neyyattinkara Gopan.

Popular South Indian actress Shraddha Srinath, noted for her roles in ‘Vikram Vedha’ and Jersey’, plays the female lead. Siddique, Sai Kumar, Indrans, Neha Saxena, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Nedumudi Venu, Gaadha, Vijayaraghavan, Malavika Menon, Swasika, Rachana Narayanankutty and Sheela are part of the supporting cast.